Business
UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023
The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.
Nation
Manatee feeding experiment starts slowly as cold looms
An unprecedented, experimental attempt to feed manatees facing starvation in Florida has started slowly but wildlife officials expressed optimism Thursday that it will work as cold weather drives the marine mammals toward warmer waters.
World
UN chief warns millions of Afghans are on 'verge of death'
The United Nations chief warned Thursday that millions of Afghans are on the "verge of death," urging the international community to fund the U.N.'s $5 billion humanitarian appeal, release Afghanistan's frozen assets and jump-start its banking system to avert economic and social collapse.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 30; snowstorm Friday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 13