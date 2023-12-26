More from Star Tribune
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US a day after Christmas
From an ice storm in North Dakota that sealed windows shut to blizzard conditions in Colorado causing hundreds of airport delays and cancellations, a winter storm pummeled much of the central United States on Tuesday, the day after Christmas.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Temps in the 30s, lingering precipitation
We just saw our warmest and second wettest Christmas on record. Today brings falling temperatures, with a chance of drizzle, light rain, a wintry mix and snowflakes. Watch for icy surfaces tonight and Wednesday morning.
Paul Douglas