Nation
NYC to hire forecaster, beef up warnings after Ida flooding
New York City is planning to hire a private weather forecaster, install more drainage features and issue earlier and more aggressive warnings to residents under a new plan to respond to heavy rainfall like the deadly deluge Hurricane Ida dropped on the city earlier this month.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, warm; high 78
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 27
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm; high 78
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 27
World
Monsoon rain may worsen floods in Thailand, Bangkok prepares
Seasonal monsoon rains may worsen flooding that has already badly affected about a third of Thailand, officials said Monday as flood gates and pumping stations were being used to reduce the potential damage.