More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Crews battle largest US wildfire, threats grow across West
Johnnie Brookwood had never heard of a road named Dixie when a wildfire began a month ago in the forestlands of Northern California.
Paul Douglas
Humidity Creeps Back In - Dry Through Tuesday
Quiet weather continues to dominate the weather maps here in the Twin Cities the next few days. It will feel slightly more humid out there as dew points climb back into the 50s and eventually the 60s.Our next rain chance arrives mid-to-late week. - D.J. Kayser
World
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 304 killed
A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.
Nation
'Unprecedented' flooding in El Paso leaves woman dead
A storm system that stalled for days over West Texas led to what a National Weather Service meteorologist on Saturday called an "unprecedented" amount of rain in the predominantly dry El Paso area, leaving a woman dead.