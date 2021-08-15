More from Star Tribune
Quiet Start To The Week - Rain Possible Late Week
Quiet weather continues through mid-week with increasing humidity and highs near 90F Tuesday and Wednesday. A late week cold front will bring the potential for showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler weather. - D.J. Kayser
World
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?
The powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday killed hundreds and injured thousands more. The destruction comes just 11 years after a temblor killed tens of thousands of people, if not hundreds of thousands. Some 100,000 buildings were destroyed in the 2010 quake.
Nation
California fire threatens homes as blazes burn across West
Thousands of Northern California homes were threatened Sunday by the nation's largest wildfire and officials warned the danger of new blazes erupting across the West was high because of unstable weather.