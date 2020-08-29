More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Clear, low around 57
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Chadwick Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before inspiring audiences as the Black Panther, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, with high in mid-70s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Isolated showers, low 58
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
A voice for healing, Jearlyn Steele is a State Fair veteran who can do it all
The "Prairie Home" favorite and WCCO talk-show host won the fair's talent contest 40 years ago with her family group the Steeles.