Nation
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out.
Nation
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.
Paul Douglas
Spectacular Labor Day Weather - Warming Up Through Midweek
I give a big yawn to the weather across the state for Labor Day - but that's not a bad thing! Mainly sunny skies are expected with highs ranging from the 60s to low 80s across Minnesota, with mid-70s in the metro. - D.J. Kayser
World
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
Pakistani engineers cut into an embankment for one of the country's largest lakes on Sunday to release rising waters in the hopes of saving a nearby city and town from flooding as officials predicted more monsoon rain was on the way for the country's already devastated south.