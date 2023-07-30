More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Nation
Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation's poorest neighborhoods, doesn't have air conditioning.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Showers possible, high 80
It's a comfortable Sunday with lower humidity. Some sprinkles are possible throughout the day.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 80
It should be a comfortable Sunday with lower humidity. Some showers possible.
Variety
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that's what the ocean has felt like.