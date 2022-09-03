More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Beautiful Labor Day Weekend Weather Continues - 80s Return By Mid-Week
No weather concerns for the rest of your Labor Day weekend, with highs in the 70s under lots of sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s through the week, but no rain in sight anytime soon. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Nation
Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire
Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 75, sunny and breezy
We'll see plenty of sun, with pleasant weather all Labor Day weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: 75, sunny and breezy
It'll be cooler but we'll see plenty of sun, with more nice weather on the way over Labor Day weekend.