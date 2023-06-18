More from Star Tribune
Business
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Forecasters warned people celebrating Father's Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern U.S., triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi and whipped up winds that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Passing showers and storms, high 77
There's nothing too severe but watch for passing showers and storms Sunday. The week ahead is looking very warm.
World
Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heat wave in 2 most populous states
At least 96 people died in two of India's most populous states over the last several days, officials said Sunday, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heat wave.
Weather
Morning forecast: Likely thunderstorms, high 78
While they aren't expected to be severe, you're likely to see a few storms this Father's Day.