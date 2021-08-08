More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
UN science panel to release key report on climate change
A U.N.-appointed panel of experts is releasing a key report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information on climate change.
Business
Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California
Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.
Local
Tornado in Grant County destroys, damages buildings
Residents of Grant County are cleaning up debris Sunday after a tornado touched down near Boscobel destroying or damaging homes and farm outbuildings.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 82, scattered showers and storms
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.