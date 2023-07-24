More from Star Tribune
Local
It's going to be sizzling hot in Minnesota all week — but probably not record-setting
Still, the heat and humidity can take its toll on anybody exerting themselves outdoors or living in places without air conditioning.
World
US-bound jetliner battered by hailstorm over Milan and diverts to Rome. Delta says all are safe.
Hail battered a Delta Air Lines passenger jet bound for New York shortly after taking off from Milan on Monday, forcing it to divert safely to Rome's main airport, Italian media and the airline said.
World
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A week-old wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations as strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry fueled three major fires raging elsewhere in Greece.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Slight storm chance, high 91
Things are heating up across Minnesota. Expect high temps and a potential shower or storm later today.