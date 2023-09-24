More from Star Tribune
Nation
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
Nearly a day after being downgraded from a tropical storm, Ophelia still threatened parts of the Northeast on Sunday with coastal flooding, life-threatening waves and heavy rain from Washington to New York City, the National Hurricane Center said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Passing showers and storms, high 71
Passing showers and storms are possible into late Sunday afternoon. Expect to see rain around the state over the next few days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers likely, high 71
We needed the rain. Look for showers this morning and more rain potential this evening.
Paul Douglas
Showers Linger Into Monday Night
This rain certainly helps, and some 1-2" amounts are possible for a few lucky towns before showers finally taper early Tuesday. A dry sky is expected Wednesday into the weekend (T-storms over far northern Minnesota) with another warm front. Check the blog for more details -Todd Nelson