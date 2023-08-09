More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Khanun blows strong winds and heavy rains into South Korea, where thousands evacuated the coast
South Korean officials evacuated thousands of coastal residents Thursday as a powerful tropical storm started to pummel the country's southern regions.
Nation
What's driving Maui's devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions
A dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging, including high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
Paul Douglas
Quiet Thursday, But Storms (Some Strong) Expected Thursday Night Into Friday
A mix of sun and clouds is expected across the state on Thursday, but we'll be watching showers and storms by the evening hours out along the Dakota border that'll work east through Thursday Night. More storms will be possible Friday. - D.J. Kayser
World
Dam in Norway partially bursts after days of heavy rain, flooding and evacuations
A dam in southern Norway partially burst Wednesday following days of heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding in the mountainous region and forced downstream communities to evacuate, officials said.