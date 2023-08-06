More from Star Tribune
Rochester Do golf carts belong on city streets? Communities across the state are tackling the demand
Paul Douglas
Sun/Cloud Mix Monday - Highs Around Average This Week
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday in the metro (but definitely more sun than Sunday!) with highs in the low 80s. Highs actually stick around average this week, but we'll add in some rain chances Tuesday Night onward. - D.J. Kayser
World
Tropical Storm Eugene is moving away from Mexico's Pacific coast and expected to weaken
Tropical Storm Eugene headed away from Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday and was expected to weaken.
Sports
Paris' test for Olympic swimming in the Seine canceled due to poor water quality
Heavy rains in Paris have led to the cancellation on Sunday of a swimming event in the River Seine that was to be a test for next year's Summer Olympics, but Games organizers say the waterway will be better prepared in 2024.