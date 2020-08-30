More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms after midnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and comfortable, high 78
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Forecast: Sunny and comfortable; high 78
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Chadwick Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before inspiring audiences as the Black Panther, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, with high in mid-70s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast