Nation
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday's July Fourth celebrations.
Weather
Morning forecast: 79, chance of scattered storms
There's chance of isolated showers today. A warm front will move in Sunday, bringing "tropical" humidity. Morning and afternoon/evening showers are possible on July 4th.
World
Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger
An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.
World
Rescuers recover 26 dead from mudslide in India's northeast
Fresh rain and falling boulders on Saturday hampered rescuers who have so far pulled out 26 bodies from the debris of a mudslide that wiped out a railroad construction site in India's northeast, officials said.