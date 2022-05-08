More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
West Metro
Woman, 75, killed in 2-vehicle crash in Plymouth
The collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
Sports
How did 81-1 longshot Rich Strike win the Kentucky Derby? Watch this
Here are two views of the race that explain what happened in the Kentucky Derby — and a look at the staggering payouts for people who picked the winner.
Minneapolis
Motorcyclist who died after hitting bus, then car ID'd as Minneapolis man
He struck a transit bus in the first crash, police said.
Twins
Twins edge Athletics 4-3 for ninth win in a row at home
The Twins fell behind twice in the early innings, but Jorge Polanco's two-run single in the third gave them the lead and five relievers — after starter Chris Paddack left the game because of elbow inflammation — made it stand up.