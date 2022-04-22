More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Wind-whipped fires bear down on New Mexico villages
Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky.
Paul Douglas
Warm & Windy Saturday With Some Storms - Cooler Weather Returns Behind Saturday's Warmth
We'll see our first 70F of 2022 on Saturday on the back of strong southerly winds, with some strong storms possible as well. The warmth will be short lived - highs in the 40s return Monday and Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain, some storms; high 58
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, April 22
Nation
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: