Paul Douglas
Not Much Change In The Drought - AM Showers Friday
A few showers and thunderstorms will continue to linger across southern Minnesota through the morning hours Friday before we see quiet weather this weekend. Just because it'll be quiet doesn't mean it won't be eventful, however! Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s but soar into the upper 80s for Sunday with breezy and humid conditions. Click for more - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon: 84, mainly sunny skies, gusty winds
There's a chance of storms this evening and overnight.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, windy, high 84; storms tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 16
Evening forecast: Low of 64; breezy and partly cloudy with a storm in spots late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.