Nation
Storm drenches Florida and South Carolina while heading up East Coast
A late-year storm unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barreled up the East Coast on Sunday, flooding streets and forcing water rescues while causing the cancellation of holiday celebrations.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 39
Things stay cloudy and warmer Sunday. Watch for possible rain tonight.
Weather
Morning forecast: Wintry mix, high 39
Watch for showers and possible snow Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Mostly Cloudy Sunday With Nighttime Snow Chances
While skies will be mostly cloudy in the metro during the daytime hours Sunday, a system will bring the chance for some quick-hitting snow Sunday evening with flurries continuing overnight. Snow totals will be on the lighter side. - D.J. Kayser