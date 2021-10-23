More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Hurricane Rick gains force off Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Rick gathered force Saturday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit reach land by Monday as a near-Category 3 storm.
Nation
After California wildfire, thousands of trees to be removed
In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world's two largest sequoia trees.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 50
The latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota
World
Tropical Storm Rick strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
Tropical Storm Rick formed Friday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit that coast at hurricane strength early next week.