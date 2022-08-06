More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 84, more rain on the way
There are multiple chances for rain this weekend, with a marginal threat of severe weather and cooler weather on the way.
Morning forecast: 84, rain
We'll finally get some rain, with multiple rounds of precipitation Saturday and again Sunday, with some cooler temps on the way. There's a chance of severe weather.
A wet and wild day in Crystal
The cities of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale along with the West Metro Fire-Rescue District held their Wet 'n' Wild Fun Day at Valley Place Park on Friday. The event offered three giant water slides and a fire hose sprinkler.
Evening forecast: Low of 74; breezy, cloudy and warm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.