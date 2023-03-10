More from Star Tribune
Nation
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways and small rural communities.
Weather
Evacuations ordered as storm pummels California
Paul Douglas
More Snow This Weekend With 2-5" For The Metro And Higher Tallies Up North
Sick of the snow yet? Well... bad news. More snow is on the way for the weekend. Snow will fall across northern Minnesota both Saturday and Sunday, with the best chance in the metro Saturday afternoon and evening. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 27; cloudy with a few stray flakes ahead of Saturday snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Wisconsin weathers snow, power outages after winter storm
A winter storm dumped snow in central Wisconsin and left tens of thousands without power, officials said Friday.