Dozens killed in clash between Israel, Gaza militants
Escalating violence engulfs Israel and Gaza
Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes early Wednesday in the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 war.
French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight
A French court on Wednesday ordered Air France and plane maker Airbus to stand trial for manslaughter in the 2009 crash into the Atlantic Ocean of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, which killed all 228 people aboard.
Europe rights body worried by claims Greece ejects migrants
Europe's top human rights body has expressed "deep concern" at persistent allegations that Greek authorities have on several occasions illegally forced back migrants trying to clandestinely enter from neighboring Turkey.
Funerals held for 9 victims of Russian school attack
Relatives wept and hugged as the nine people killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan were buried Wednesday, which was declared a day of mourning in the predominantly Muslim republic of Tatarstan.