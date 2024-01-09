More from Star Tribune
Music Garrison Keillor to stage 'Prairie Home' at its old St. Paul home for 50th anniversary in July
Science
Earth shattered global heat record in 2023, E.U. agency says
In one of the first of several teams of science agencies to calculate how off-the-charts warm 2023 was, the European climate agency Copernicus said the year was 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Minneapolis
Lyft sets $5 minimum charge per ride in Twin Cities metro
The change, which Uber implemented last year, is unlikely to end pressure from drivers and some elected officials to pay drivers more.
Nation
No, that's not Taylor Swift peddling Le Creuset cookware
The singer did not promote a giveaway of the popular cookware, but an artificially generated version of her voice suggested otherwise.
St. Paul
$6.5 million gift is largest ever for Science Museum of Minnesota
The gift came from William D. Wells, an advocate for improving education and literacy in the sciences.
Nation
13-year-old boy is believed to be the first to 'beat' Tetris
Theoretically, the game can go on forever if a player is good enough. For years, however, the limit was thought to be Level 29, when the blocks start falling so quickly that it seems impossible to keep up. But in the last decade, a new generation of players has tested those boundaries.