Minneapolis
Lisa Goodman won't seek reelection to Minneapolis City Council
Longest serving member calls 25-year tenure 'one of the greatest honors of my life.'
Politics
Walz showcases first Minnesota-made demo electric fire truck
Governor says public safety bill will have flexibility for municipalities to buy the vehicles.
Local
Eagles poisoned near Inver Grove Heights landfill on the mend, but birds of prey remain at risk
The $20,000 bill for the eagles' care at the U of M Raptor Center was covered by a special fundraiser, but the staff who cared for the birds are urging more care for wildlife
Local
Local
Man dies after 2 snowmobiles, ATV break through ice on Otter Tail Lake after dark
One man died when two snowmobiles and an ATV broke through the ice on a western Minnesota lake after dark over the weekend, officials said.The…