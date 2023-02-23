More from Star Tribune
Intense talks, familiar wrangles as UK, EU seek Brexit reset
Senior U.K. and European Union officials met Thursday as part of what Britain called ''intensive negotiations'' to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute that has spawned a political crisis in Northern Ireland.
World
Mexico president foresees court challenges to electoral law
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president said Thursday he expects court challenges to a new law that will cut money for thousands of staffers at the…
Business
New drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut's destruction
Amid the smoking ruins, a lone dog pads in the snow, surely unaware — or perhaps too hungry to care — that death rains down regularly from the skies on the remnants of this Ukrainian city that Russia is pounding into rubble.
World
Iconic West African leader Sankara reburied in Burkina Faso
The late Burkina Faso revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara was reburied Thursday, eight years after his body was exhumed as part of an investigation.
Business
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing shut after brief reopening
Pakistan shut down a key border crossing with Afghanistan just hours after it was reopened on Thursday, officials said, the latest twist in the controversial closure of the Torkham junction that started earlier this week.