More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Dramatic video footage shows shooting ambush in Fargo that killed officer
Dramatic video footage of a shooting ambush last month in Fargo that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded was shown Thursday, highlighting the surprise nature of the attack on police responding to a routine traffic crash. Read more here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 56 and clear; looking ahead to a warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 76; sunny and breezy
Wildfire smoke brings air quality concerns through Friday, with a warmup on the way.
Video
'Devastated' Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
A prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher want to end a conservatorship that he's challenging in court, their lawyers said. Read more here.
Weather
Morning forecast: Smoky haze, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 17