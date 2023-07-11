More from Star Tribune
Live Updates | NATO allies pledge to spend 2% of GDP on their militaries, but set not timetable
Follow along for updates on the summit of the NATO military alliance in Lithuania's capital:
Business
Iraq's $27B deal with TotalEnergies could ease its longstanding energy crisis, but challenges remain
A multi-billion dollar agreement signed with France's TotalEnergies could help resolve Iraq's longstanding electricity crisis, attract international investors and reduce its reliance on gas imports from neighboring Iran, a point of tension with Washington.
World
Mexico says protest was organized by a drug gang and a cartel car bomb killed National Guard officer
Mexican security officials acknowledged Tuesday that a demonstration that blocked the main highway to the resort of Acapulco and led to the abduction of government officials was organized by a drug gang.
World
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that 'absurd'
NATO leaders agreed Tuesday to allow Ukraine to join ''when allies agree and conditions are met,'' hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the organization's failure to set a timetable for his country as ''absurd.''
Sports
Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Three months after returning from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Tuesday.