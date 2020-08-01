More from Star Tribune
Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas
Early bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida's east coast before dawn Sunday as authorities warily eyed the approaching storm, which threatened to snarl efforts to quell surging cases of the coronavirus across the region.
National
The Latest: Philippines coronavirus cases top 100,000
Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 100,000 Sunday after medical groups declared that the country was waging "a losing battle" against the virus and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital.
National
Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon's largest city and threw bottles towards…
National
Despite virus threat, Black voters wary of voting by mail
Despite fears that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen, Victor Gibson said he's not planning to take advantage of Michigan's expanded vote-by-mail system when he casts his ballot in November.
Movies
Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from movie stunt rider to an indelible character actor who brought gruff charm, and sometimes menace, to a range of films that included "Cocoon," "The Natural" and "The Firm," has died. He was 85.