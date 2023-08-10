More from Star Tribune
Dozens reported dead in Hawaii wildfires
Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. Read more here.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 10
Video
Hawaii wildfires burn homes and force evacuations
Wind-whipped wildfires raced through parts of Hawaii on Wednesday, burning down businesses in a historic town on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 85; mix of sun and clouds with a chance of storms
There are some chances of isolated storms over the next few days. Air quality is moderate.