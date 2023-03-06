More from Star Tribune
Dozens face terrorism charges in Atlanta police protest
More than 20 people from around the country faced domestic terrorism charges Monday after dozens of young men in black masks attacked the site of a police training center under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta where one protester was killed in January.
Burlington voters consider community police oversight board
Residents of Vermont's largest city will vote Tuesday on whether to create a community police oversight board that would have the authority to discipline Burlington police officers, including the chief.
Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home
Three people were dead and a fourth was hospitalized after a shooting during a suspected home invasion in suburban Chicago, police said.
Ex-Raider Ruggs' felony DUI case stalled by fight over judge
A Nevada judge will again be asked to decide which justice of the peace should handle a preliminary hearing in the case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is accused of killing a woman in drunken car crash in 2021.
Food consumption may add nearly 1 degree of warming by 2100
Greenhouse gas emissions from the way humans consume food could add nearly 1 degree of warming to the Earth's climate by 2100, according to a new study.