'Don't be numb to this:' Fight against gun violence
Simply keeping track of the shootings has become difficult, with locations and details and explanations running together into a blur of bloodshed and heartbreak. But if it might make you think America has gone numb to gun violence, Zeneta Everhart would like a word.
Weather
Morning forecast: Wind chill advisory, high 5
Our cold snap continues Sunday. There is a wind chill advisory impacting most of Minnesota. Bundle up!
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of -2; cloudy and bitterly cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Making the most of an icy winter in St. Paul
Ice carvers taking part in the St. Paul Winter Carnival's Multi-Block Ice Carving Competition are guided by a strict set of rules, requiring artists to utilize their best creative thinking and remain incredibly attentive to all details.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 11, with subzero windchills
There's a windchill advisory in northern Minnesota, with a winter weather advisory in the southern part of the state. Colder air is on the way, with temperatures back in the teens midweek.