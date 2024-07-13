More from Star Tribune
Nation
Richard Simmons, a fitness guru who mixed laughs and sweat, dies at 76
Richard Simmons, television's hyperactive court jester of physical fitness who built a mini-empire in his trademark tank tops and short shorts by urging the overweight to exercise and eat better, died Saturday. He turned 76 on Friday.
Nation
The Latest: Trump whisked from stage following apparent assassination attempt
Donald Trump's campaign says he is ''fine'' after what law enforcement officials are treating as an apparent assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Nation
Shock and relief cross party lines as past and present leaders react to shooting at Trump rally
Republican and Democratic leaders, past and present, expressed shock Saturday night following the news that gunfire had broken out during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania — and relief that the former president had survived the attack.
Nation
Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowd
Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
Politics
Biden says 'everybody must condemn' attack on Trump, hopes to speak with ex-president soon
President Joe Biden said Saturday that ''everybody must condemn'' the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, adding that he hoped to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon.