Few Americans say conservatives can speak freely on college campuses, an AP-NORC/UChicago poll shows
Americans view college campuses as far friendlier to liberals than to conservatives when it comes to free speech, with adults across the political spectrum seeing less tolerance for those on the right, according to a new poll.
Nation
Multiple people have died in a plane crash near the Utah desert tourist community of Moab
Multiple people died in a plane crash outside the eastern Utah tourist town of Moab, authorities said Monday.
Sports
Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL player Russ Francis of Patriots, 49ers
Former NFL tight end Russ Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, was killed along with another aviation enthusiast when the single-engine plane the two men were in crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in upstate New York, authorities said Monday.
Business
A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former President Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening arguments Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of some of his most prized properties.
Nation
Man nears settlement with bars he says overserved a driver accused of killing his new bride
Two bars accused of overserving a woman who authorities say drunkenly hit a golf cart carrying a newlywed couple away from their reception, killing the bride, have reached a tentative settlement with the groom, who was seriously injured.