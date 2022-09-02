More from Star Tribune
Gophers
5 things we learned from the U's romp over New Mexico State
A couple of Gophers veterans upped their profile during the one-sided opener and a time-consuming drive stood out. Also, a couple things involving the coaching staff are worth noting.
St. Paul
Scientists try to get a handle on invasive carp at St. Paul's Como Lake
The bottom-feeding fish proved elusive as crews attempted to capture them Friday.
St. Cloud
Sartell to market former Verso Paper mill site for redevelopment
The site has been in limbo for a decade.
State Fair
St. Paul neighbors patrol to increase safety, reduce stress near State Fair
State Fair neighbors grew concerned after shootings in 2019 and last year.
Minneapolis
Watch an Upper Harbor Terminal dome get wrecked
Demolition is underway at the Upper Harbor Terminal site in north Minneapolis, this week culminating with the spectacular wreckage of the first of three dome-shaped…