More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, a Texas-based dine-in theater chain, said Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy due to financial woes during the pandemic.
Variety
In a new series, TCM takes a look at 'problematic' classics
Loving classic films can be a fraught pastime. Just consider the cultural firestorm over "Gone With the Wind" this past summer. No one knows this better than the film lovers at Turner Classic Movies who daily are confronted with the complicated reality that many of old Hollywood's most celebrated films are also often a kitchen sink of stereotypes. This summer, amid the Black Lives Matter protests, the channel's programmers and hosts decided to do something about it.
Variety
Dolly Parton sings and gets COVID vaccine shot
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune "Jolene" is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine.
Variety
Review: 'Klara and the Sun' is a poignant mediation on love
"Klara and the Sun," by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
Homeowners are getting creative with extreme DIY home decor projects
With so much time at home in the past year, some homeowners have taken craft and design projects to a new level.