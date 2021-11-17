More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics 'That's a lot': Experts say Tyler Kistner's campaign mileage reimbursements raise questions
More from Star Tribune
Politics 'That's a lot': Experts say Tyler Kistner's campaign mileage reimbursements raise questions
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Gov. Tim Walz promotes Minnesota on trade mission to United Kingdom, Finland
The trade delegation is one of the first to visit the UK since COVID hit.
Local
Court: Minneapolis cop who shot service dogs won't be shielded by qualified immunity
An appeals court panel says Officer Michael Mays acted unreasonably when he jumped a privacy fence in 2017 and shot two service dogs that greeted him.
Dog selling Miami mansion bought from Madonna
German shepherd Gunther VI inherited his vast fortune, including a 9-bedroom waterfront home once owned by Madonna, from his grandfather Gunther IV. The estate, purchased 20 years ago from the pop star, was listed for sale Wednesday.
Randball
Adrian Heath on critics: 'Hindsight United' has never lost a match
The impression one gets is that coach Adrian Heath likes his team's chances as it prepares for postseason play — and that he is relieved to be there.
High Schools
Football playoff excitement peaks as semifinals start at U.S. Bank Stadium
In addition to football, prep sports reporters David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen look back on the rollicking volleyball state tournament and ahead to a season full of girls' hockey intrigue.