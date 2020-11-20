More from Star Tribune
Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought
Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.
North Metro
Anoka County turns to $145K body scanner to reverse surge in jail drug smuggling
Device can expose drugs, weapons that pat-downs and metal detectors miss.
Local
Minnesota GOP claims election 'abnormalities' without evidence
Election officials on Friday swiftly rejected claims by Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan that "extreme data abnormalities" might have influenced the state's Nov. 3…
Minneapolis
Sign of the times: Lake Street Kmart's big red 'K' up for bids
Auction bids are rolling in for the big red "K" that adorned the front of the Kmart on Lake Street in Minneapolis until the store…
Minneapolis
Second man charged in Target headquarters arson
The alleged incident occurred during August unrest in downtown Minneapolis.