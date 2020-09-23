More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Group outbreaks in Minn. raise warnings about Halloween
State health officials encouraged following new CDC guidance that discourages parties and candy handouts while permitting no-contact goody bag giveaways.
Minneapolis
After Floyd's death, 5 Hennepin Healthcare employees fired for accessing medical records
The letters give little clarity as to what drove the employees to do such a thing.
Coronavirus
After a 6-month hiatus due to COVID, federal jury trials resume in Minnesota
A federal court judge suggests the new jury box in Minneapolis looks a lot like a penalty box at a hockey game.
Minneapolis
Charges: Man says he stole houseboat 'under maritime law'
He drifted up the Mississippi River until being tased and captured hours later.
Minneapolis
Mpls. mayor's budget spends more on violence prevention, but police smaller
Minneapolis would operate with about 100 fewer police officers than it has planned for in recent years and would increase property taxes for some under a new budget proposal