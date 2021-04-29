More from Star Tribune
Randball
Report: Aaron Rodgers 'disgruntled,' doesn't want to return to Packers
The news from ESPN's Adam Schefter certainly will liven up a busy time in the NFL offseason, and will certainly be a hot topic during tonight's NFL draft coverage.
High Schools
Minnetonka boys' tennis draws success from beloved late coach's legacy
''Give yourself the right to win,'' Dave Stearns was fond of telling players, including Skippers who this spring had t-shirts made in his honor and are playing better than many expected.
Wolves
Maybe you didn't like him, but Wiggins has 'nothing but love' for Minnesota
The criticism hasn't stopped for Andrew Wiggins with Golden State. Recently, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith said he would trade the ex-Wolves player for 'a box of cookies.'
Walz and DFL leaders urge GOP to help move on police reform
DFL leaders are urging GOP to act on law enforcement bills before May 17 end date for regular session
Nation
You know her as 'Disaster Girl.' She sold an NFT of her meme for $500,000.
Since Zoë Roth's father entered the image in a photo contest in 2007 and won, it has been edited into various disasters from history.