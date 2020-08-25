More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Minneapolis calm morning after man's suicide sparked unrest
An emergency curfew expired and downtown Minneapolis was calm Thursday morning after unrest broke out following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide of a Black homicide suspect.
TV & Media
Protesters hit California streets over Wisconsin shooting
Hundreds marched in two California cities over the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, setting fire to property and damaging businesses.
National
Thousands may return home as gains made on California fires
Thousands of people forced to flee their homes were allowed to return Thursday after firefighters made progress in their effort to put out massive and deadly wildfires in Northern California and officials were working on plans to repopulate other evacuated areas.
National
The Latest: Laura weakens to tropical storm, moves inland
The Latest on Hurricane Laura:MIAMI — Hurricane Laura has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph. Authorities say the…
National
Pompeo's Jerusalem speech violated Hatch Act, complaint says
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo committed an "egregious violation" of the Hatch Act by delivering a video-taped speech from Israel to the Republican National Convention, according to a complaint filed by two law professors with the State Department's inspector general.