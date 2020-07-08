More from Star Tribune
Germany laments US exit from WHO, says EU seeks to reform it
Germany's health minister on Wednesday lamented the formal U.S. notification of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization as a "setback for international cooperation" and said Europe would work to reform the U.N. health agency.
World
Lithuania bans Russian television channel RT, follows Latvia
Lithuania's media watchdog says it has banned the broadcasts of the state-controlled Russian television channel RT, effective Thursday, following a similar decision made in Baltic neighbor Latvia last week.
World
Sweden has become world's coronavirus cautionary tale
Not only have thousands more people died than in neighboring countries that imposed lockdowns, but Sweden's economy has fared little better.
World
`A hot mess': Americans face testing delays as virus surges
For two weeks, Rachael Jones has stayed home, going without a paycheck while waiting and waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test from a pharmacy near Philadelphia.
World
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surge above a half-million
Africa now has more than a half-million confirmed coronavirus cases, while South Africa's health minister declared Wednesday that "we have now reached the surge."