In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
Bodies of dozens of children who died at a Native American boarding school have been lost for decades, a mystery that archeologists aim to unravel as they begin digging in a central Nebraska field that a century ago was part of the sprawling campus.
Nation
12 homes torn apart by landslide on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula
A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend were likely to fall into an adjacent canyon, an official said.
Sports
Ruling expected Tuesday in runner Caster Semenya's human rights appeal against sex eligibility rules
The European Court of Human Rights is expected to deliver what could be the final word Tuesday in Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya's yearslong legal challenge against rules that force her and other female athletes to lower their natural hormone levels through medical intervention to be allowed to compete in women's track and field races.
Business
The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic
The New York Times is disbanding sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic, a website it acquired last year for $550 million.
Nation
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
Sheriff Greg Capers was the classic picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass killer. But an Associated Press investigation led the sheriff's office to disclose that deputies took nearly four times as long as Capers initially said to arrive at the mass shooting.