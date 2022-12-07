More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Warnock delivers 51-seat Senate for Democrats, and much more
For Senate Democrats, an oh-so-slim 51-49 majority never sounded so good.
Politics
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races
Publicly funded recounts completed Wednesday in two Minnesota House races confirmed that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins.
Politics
Watchdog finds prison failures before Whitey Bulger killing
The beating death of notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger at the hands of fellow inmates was the result of multiple layers of management failures, widespread incompetence and flawed policies at the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department's inspector general said in a report Wednesday.
Nation
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Nation
Interior secretary: `Unacceptable' to mine near famed swamp
A member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet is urging Georgia officials to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses "unacceptable risk" to the swamp's fragile ecology.