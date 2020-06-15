More from Star Tribune
National
Businesses, colleges plead with Trump to preserve work visas
Gregory Minott came to the U.S. from his native Jamaica more than two decades ago on a student visa and was able to carve out a career in architecture thanks to temporary work visas.
Coronavirus
To attract people back to the air, Delta changes its practices
The airline is working to build confidence in its cleanliness to bring back passengers.
National
Civil rights law protects LGBT workers, Supreme Court rules
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.
National
Many businesses ask customers, workers to waive legal rights
As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won't sue if they catch COVID-19.
National
Warren's outreach to black voters could help VP standing
Shortly before Elizabeth Warren joined their virtual happy hour on a recent Friday afternoon, the five African American women co-hosting the #TheSipHour mused about calling her by her first name.