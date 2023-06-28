More from Star Tribune
Delta jet lands safely in North Carolina without nose gear
No injuries were reported, and all 96 passengers were taken to the terminal. Video via GaryLaneGibbs / BON VOYAGED /TMX
Evening forecast: Low of 67; mainly cloudy and humid; couple of showers and thunderstorms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Storms possible, high 83
Air quality remains poor Wednesday. Storms are possible later in the afternoon, some may be severe.
State trooper frees trapped fawn from fence near Avon, Minn.
Video of trooper Mollie McClure's action has been shared hundreds of times. McClure lifted the fawn over the fence reuniting it with the mother.
Morning forecast: Chance of PM storms, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 28