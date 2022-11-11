More from Star Tribune
Business
Miami Heat's home arena will get new name after FTX collapse
The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.
Nation
Congresswoman ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor's race
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass established a fragile lead Friday over developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, with many ballots uncounted and the outcome not expected until at least next week.
Nation
Defense secretary thanks veterans
Lloyd Austin thanked them for making American "safer and stronger" in a speech at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Nation
Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats
Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term in the western battleground state, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted in its bid to take control of the U.S. House.
Politics
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation's largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter.