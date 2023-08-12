More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Death toll rises to 80 in Maui wildfire
Residents of Maui County face a surreal landscape of flattened homes, blackened hulks of burned-out cars and ashy lots as they take stock of their shattered lives in the wildfire's aftermath.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and mostly cloudy; rain headed our way
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 83, lots of sun
It'll be a nice summer day. More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way Sunday into Monday, with 2 inches of rain possible in the Twin Cities area.
Local
Minneapolis officer discharged from hospital after shooting
A Minneapolis police officer was shot and wounded by automatic gunfire while pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car on the city's North Side late Friday night, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. Read more here.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 83, sunny
After yesterday's storm, it'll be a nice summer day. More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way Sunday into Monday, with 2 inches of rain possible in the Twin Cities area.